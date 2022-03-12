Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ACOR opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 85,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 68,240 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 50,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

