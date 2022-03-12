Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 2.1% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $80.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,713,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,053,635. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

