AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%.

ATY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. 361,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,438. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $131.79 million and a P/E ratio of 12.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATY. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the second quarter worth $3,150,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the third quarter worth $543,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the third quarter worth $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AcuityAds by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AcuityAds by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 370,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

