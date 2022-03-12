Addison Capital Co Has $15.04 Million Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Addison Capital Co lowered its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Safehold comprises approximately 6.7% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Safehold were worth $15,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.51.

SAFE stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.44. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of -0.11.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,988 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $499,851.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 3,371,181 shares of company stock worth $200,249,173 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

