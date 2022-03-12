Addison Capital Co Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,455 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in General Motors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in General Motors by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 39,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.