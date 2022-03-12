Addison Capital Co Sells 1,144 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Addison Capital Co lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

