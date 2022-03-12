Addison Capital Co Sells 3,373 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Addison Capital Co reduced its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $39,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

