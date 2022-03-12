Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS.
AMTX traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $13.72. 945,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,646. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of -0.20.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.
Aemetis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.
