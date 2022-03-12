Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS.

AMTX traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $13.72. 945,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,646. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of -0.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aemetis by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aemetis by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

