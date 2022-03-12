Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) versus Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Head-To-Head Survey

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and Aeon Global Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -33.71% -16.95% -8.89% Aeon Global Health N/A N/A N/A

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeon Global Health has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exact Sciences and Aeon Global Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 6.18 -$595.63 million ($3.46) -18.14 Aeon Global Health $12.93 million N/A -$7.97 million N/A N/A

Aeon Global Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Aeon Global Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Exact Sciences and Aeon Global Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 2 10 0 2.83 Aeon Global Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exact Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $121.92, indicating a potential upside of 94.29%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than Aeon Global Health.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEON Global Health Corp. is a growth oriented provider of personalized, actionable medical informatics, and telemedicine. It offers a comprehensive menu of diagnostic and laboratory developed assays, as well as interpretive data for a range of inherited conditions. The company was founded by Hanif A. Roshan and Shawn Desai in August 1985 and is headquartered in Gainesville, GA.

