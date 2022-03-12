Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$2.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of AEZS opened at C$0.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$51.43 million and a PE ratio of -4.89. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.43.
About Aeterna Zentaris
