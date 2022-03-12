Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$2.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AEZS opened at C$0.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$51.43 million and a PE ratio of -4.89. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.43.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. The Company’s lead product, macimorelin, is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD).

