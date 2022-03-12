Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Ag Growth International stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $37.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.98%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

