Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Raymond James

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGGZF. CIBC raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $30.65 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

