AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Update

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ASGLY opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. AGC has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

