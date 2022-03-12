AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in AGCO by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AGCO by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $130.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AGCO (Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.