ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AGESY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($49.67) to €44.50 ($48.37) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($63.04) to €59.00 ($64.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC cut ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $45.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.77.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

