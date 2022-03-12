Agora (NASDAQ:API) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.22

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 2128123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on API shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $874.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $848,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,691,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,698,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,315,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agora by 554.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,109,000 after acquiring an additional 628,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

