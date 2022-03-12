Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the February 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.39. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

