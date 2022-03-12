AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $4.16. AiHuiShou International shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 5,127 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.
AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)
AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AiHuiShou International (RERE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.