AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $4.16. AiHuiShou International shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 5,127 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41.

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.