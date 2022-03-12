Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Barrington Research

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barrington Research from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on MIMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
Airspan Networks stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. Airspan Networks has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $14.41.
About Airspan Networks (Get Rating)
