Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Barrington Research

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barrington Research from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MIMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Airspan Networks stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. Airspan Networks has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIMO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airspan Networks by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airspan Networks (Get Rating)

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.