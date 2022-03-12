Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $133.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.30.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,469. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 236.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,863 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 281,909 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $108.44. 1,242,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $95.29 and a 52-week high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

