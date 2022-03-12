Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.69).

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

AKBA opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $456.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,102,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 87,275 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.