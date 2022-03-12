Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Up 290.7% in February

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,873,300 shares, a growth of 290.7% from the February 13th total of 479,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.4 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aker Carbon Capture ASA has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AKCCF stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

