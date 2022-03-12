Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACI opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.06. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

ACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

