Ali Mortazavi Sells 3,855 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) EVP Ali Mortazavi sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $17,771.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ali Mortazavi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Ali Mortazavi sold 42,893 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $174,145.58.
Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $15.46.
Several research firms have issued reports on FTCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Colliers Securities began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.
FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
