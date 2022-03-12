Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $92.19

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $92.19 and last traded at $92.79, with a volume of 336374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.93.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.55.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.82. The firm has a market cap of $235.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

