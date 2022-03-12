Allen Yang Sells 1,200 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $34,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Allen Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.84. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

