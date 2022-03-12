AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of AB opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 132.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

