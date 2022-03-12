Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.670-$2.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,640. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.27.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 120,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 46,047 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.