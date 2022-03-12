Alpaca Finance Reaches Market Cap of $57.24 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001035 BTC on major exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $57.24 million and $8.77 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.57 or 0.06607957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,073.59 or 1.00015505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041608 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

