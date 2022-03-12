Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3,150.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,297.70.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,609.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,708.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,819.88. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,010.73 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 117.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,588.31, for a total transaction of $13,935,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,604 shares of company stock valued at $259,190,051. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.