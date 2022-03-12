AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Short Interest Update

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF comprises about 8.6% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned 91.41% of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF worth $23,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCP traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $27.43. 1,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.15.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.