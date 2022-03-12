Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Alphatec alerts:

ATEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Hochberg purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 11.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 77,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 25.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 962,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after buying an additional 198,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphatec by 26.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after buying an additional 392,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphatec by 19.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.