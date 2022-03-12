Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALTG. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

ALTG stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $394.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.80. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 91,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $1,225,447.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 351,735 shares of company stock worth $4,658,869. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,257,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,918,000 after acquiring an additional 41,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 37,479 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,189,000 after purchasing an additional 224,037 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

