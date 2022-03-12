AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEAE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, an increase of 2,291.2% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AEAE opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

