Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.99 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cormark increased their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.24. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 20.91 and a quick ratio of 20.91. The stock has a market cap of C$369.34 million and a PE ratio of -79.09.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

