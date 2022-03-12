Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.99 million.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.24. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 20.91 and a quick ratio of 20.91. The stock has a market cap of C$369.34 million and a PE ratio of -79.09.
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.
