AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.15) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMC. Citigroup raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

AMC opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $72.62.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $353,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $1,145,818.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,979 shares of company stock worth $16,785,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.