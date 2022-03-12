Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.57.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

AEE stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day moving average of $85.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.46%.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,960 shares of company stock worth $10,409,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after buying an additional 180,828 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Ameren by 38.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,173,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1,294.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 126,228 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ameren by 15.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

