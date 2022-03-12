American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the February 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAO opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. American Acquisition Opportunity has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Get American Acquisition Opportunity alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the third quarter worth about $4,152,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.