American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director Sells $147,530.56 in Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:AEL opened at $38.34 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,065,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,392,000 after acquiring an additional 323,823 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,358,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

