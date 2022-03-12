American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Domo were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Domo by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Domo by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domo alerts:

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.17. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.69. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.