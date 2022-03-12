American International Group Inc. Purchases 734 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,494,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 183,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 77,638 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

CAKE opened at $34.28 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

