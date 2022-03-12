American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Palomar worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 1,468.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $90,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,092,455 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR opened at $59.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

