American International Group Inc. Sells 403 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,521,000 after acquiring an additional 116,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TechTarget by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TechTarget by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 464,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,305,000 after acquiring an additional 28,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TechTarget by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 458,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,520,000 after acquiring an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7,253,000.00 and a beta of 0.96. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget (Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.