American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issues Earnings Results

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Outdoor Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.780 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.65-$1.78 EPS.

AOUT opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $36.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOUT. CL King decreased their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

In other news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy acquired 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,218 shares of company stock worth $115,569. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 185,775 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 70,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

