Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.45.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.