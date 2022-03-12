Analysts Anticipate Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to Post $0.74 EPS

Analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -101.15%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

