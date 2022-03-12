Analysts Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.46. Gentherm reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on THRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

THRM opened at $68.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average is $84.88. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Gentherm by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

