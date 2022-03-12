Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Verint Systems posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $100,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,621 shares of company stock worth $1,853,555 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 15.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,053,000 after acquiring an additional 59,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 28.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 333,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

