Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Verint Systems posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 15.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,053,000 after acquiring an additional 59,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 28.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 333,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $54.74.
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
