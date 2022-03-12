Analysts Expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) to post sales of $197.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198.20 million and the lowest is $196.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $176.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $788.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $799.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $782.80 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $799.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:ETD traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 218,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,135. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.11. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

