Analysts Expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Brokerages predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) will announce $5.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.51 billion. Intuit reported sales of $4.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $12.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.62.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $13.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $439.32. 2,303,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $525.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $575.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 61,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,492,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

